Kerala's Wild Elephant Tragedy: A Call for Action

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has ordered an investigation into the Mundoor wild elephant attack that tragically claimed the life of a 25-year-old youth. Saseendran assured that strict action will be taken if any negligence by forest officials is found.

In an address to the media, the minister highlighted the failure of preventative measures when the elephants breached a solar fence, posing a threat to the community. A review meeting with the District Collector and forest officials sought a detailed report to better understand what went wrong.

Although efforts like 'Ele-fencing' at trial sites in Wayanad are underway, the necessity for rapid response and effective prevention remains crucial. Political parties have called for accountability, with the ruling CPI(M) declaring a hartal, and the BJP staging protests, following the incident.

