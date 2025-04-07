Left Menu

Kerala's Wild Elephant Tragedy: A Call for Action

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced an inquiry into the Mundoor wild elephant attack that resulted in a youth's death. Despite existing preventive measures, the attack highlights lapses in forest officials' actions. The state explores alternative solutions like 'Ele-fencing' to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:45 IST
Kerala's Wild Elephant Tragedy: A Call for Action
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has ordered an investigation into the Mundoor wild elephant attack that tragically claimed the life of a 25-year-old youth. Saseendran assured that strict action will be taken if any negligence by forest officials is found.

In an address to the media, the minister highlighted the failure of preventative measures when the elephants breached a solar fence, posing a threat to the community. A review meeting with the District Collector and forest officials sought a detailed report to better understand what went wrong.

Although efforts like 'Ele-fencing' at trial sites in Wayanad are underway, the necessity for rapid response and effective prevention remains crucial. Political parties have called for accountability, with the ruling CPI(M) declaring a hartal, and the BJP staging protests, following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025