Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tensions: A Diplomatic Standoff

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's 'reciprocal tariffs', labeling them as unilateral and protectionist. The spokesperson emphasized that such tariffs serve only U.S. interests, harming international trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:00 IST
U.S.-China Trade Tensions: A Diplomatic Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent statement, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson addressed the tensions with the United States, particularly focusing on President Donald Trump's imposition of 'reciprocal tariffs'.

The spokesperson labeled these tariffs as unilateral and protectionist, branding them as a form of bullying in international trade dealings.

According to the spokesperson, these tariffs primarily benefit U.S. interests, creating an imbalance and negatively impacting global trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025