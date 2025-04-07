U.S.-China Trade Tensions: A Diplomatic Standoff

In a recent statement, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson addressed the tensions with the United States, particularly focusing on President Donald Trump's imposition of 'reciprocal tariffs'.

The spokesperson labeled these tariffs as unilateral and protectionist, branding them as a form of bullying in international trade dealings.

According to the spokesperson, these tariffs primarily benefit U.S. interests, creating an imbalance and negatively impacting global trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)