Taiwan Central Bank Ready to Stabilize Currency Exchange

Taiwan's central bank has declared its willingness to step in if required to maintain the stability of its currency, the Taiwan dollar. The bank emphasized its "sufficient ability" to address any exchange rate fluctuations that may arise.

Previously, during significant crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank successfully stabilized Taiwan's financial environment. It achieved this through the implementation of "flexible and effective monetary policies and foreign exchange management," ensuring the nation's economic resilience.

The central bank's past experiences bolster its confidence in managing any potential currency market disruptions, reinforcing its commitment to a stable financial system in Taiwan.

