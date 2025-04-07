Taiwan Central Bank Ready to Stabilize Currency Exchange
Taiwan's central bank affirmed its readiness to intervene in currency markets to maintain the Taiwan dollar's stability, asserting it has the capability to manage fluctuations, as demonstrated in previous crises like the COVID pandemic through strategic monetary policies and foreign exchange management.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's central bank has declared its willingness to step in if required to maintain the stability of its currency, the Taiwan dollar. The bank emphasized its "sufficient ability" to address any exchange rate fluctuations that may arise.
Previously, during significant crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank successfully stabilized Taiwan's financial environment. It achieved this through the implementation of "flexible and effective monetary policies and foreign exchange management," ensuring the nation's economic resilience.
The central bank's past experiences bolster its confidence in managing any potential currency market disruptions, reinforcing its commitment to a stable financial system in Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Comoros Secures €40M Energy Deal with ITFC to Boost Economic Stability
Pakistan's Inflation Trends: Stability Amidst IMF Support
Cyberattack Cripples Ukraine's Railway Ticket System Amid Stability Concerns
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Target Syrian Bases amid Regional Instability
Cultural Budgeting Overhaul: A Path to Financial Stability