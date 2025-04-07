Yogi Adityanath Prioritizes Swift Justice in Land Dispute Cases
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized prompt and satisfactory resolution of issues during a visit to Gorakhpur. He addressed over 300 grievances, focusing on fair treatment and swift action against land disputes. Adityanath instructed officials to ensure justice is served, especially against land encroachment by local goons.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated the state government's commitment to resolving citizen grievances swiftly and satisfactorily.
During his visit to Gorakhpur, Adityanath engaged with over 300 individuals at the Janata Darshan, addressing their concerns and assuring timely redressal. He emphasized the importance of responsive governance and instructed officials to handle every complaint with diligence.
Particularly addressing land disputes, several women reported issues of attempted land grabs by local goons. Responding to this, Adityanath directed immediate identification of habitual offenders, labeling them as 'land mafia' and demanded strict legal action. The Chief Minister's focus remains on ensuring justice and satisfaction for all affected individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
