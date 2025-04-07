Temple Tensions: RSS Song Spurs Controversy in Kerala
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) declared on Monday its intention to clamp down on temple advisory committees that risk fostering religious discord. This move follows reports of an RSS song being performed during a concert at a temple in Kottukkal, Kollam district.
Allegations indicate that the elocution occurred at a TDB-managed site, with accusations of RSS flags being erected during the festival. TDB President P S Prashant condemned these actions, specifying prior circulars aiming to maintain neutrality in temples.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has called the incident at the TDB-managed temple deeply troubling, demanding swift corrective measures. Despite complaints, local police have yet to register a case. The situation unfolds amid other similar events in the area.
