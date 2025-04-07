Left Menu

Temple Tensions: RSS Song Spurs Controversy in Kerala

The Travancore Devaswom Board has announced strict actions against temple advisory committees that incite religious enmity. This follows allegations of performing an RSS song during a concert at a Kollam district temple. The board insists on non-political use of temple premises, amidst growing community concern.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) declared on Monday its intention to clamp down on temple advisory committees that risk fostering religious discord. This move follows reports of an RSS song being performed during a concert at a temple in Kottukkal, Kollam district.

Allegations indicate that the elocution occurred at a TDB-managed site, with accusations of RSS flags being erected during the festival. TDB President P S Prashant condemned these actions, specifying prior circulars aiming to maintain neutrality in temples.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has called the incident at the TDB-managed temple deeply troubling, demanding swift corrective measures. Despite complaints, local police have yet to register a case. The situation unfolds amid other similar events in the area.

