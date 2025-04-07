High Court Orders SIT Probe into Alleged Fake Encounter
The Bombay High Court has ordered an FIR against five policemen for the death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case, in police custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to probe the incident, following allegations of a fake encounter and the state's hesitancy to act.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has intervened in the alleged custodial death of Akshay Shinde, mandating a First Information Report (FIR) against five police officers. Shinde, implicated in a sexual assault case, was reportedly killed in a police van, leading to charges of a staged encounter.
Despite Shinde's parents expressing no interest in pursuing the matter, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale emphasized the court's responsibility to act against potential law enforcement misconduct. The High Court has criticized the Maharashtra government's reluctance to promptly file an FIR.
Ordering the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the court aims to conduct a thorough investigation into the controversial case, underscoring the importance of accountability and transparency in upholding justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government to Review Content Defaming Maratha Hero
Congress MP Criticizes BJP and Maharashtra Government for Neglecting Farmers
Maharashtra Government to Resolve Temple Inam Lands Issue
Congress Urges Dismissal of Maharashtra Government Over Social Unrest
Maharashtra Government Eases Height Restrictions in Airport Funnel Zones