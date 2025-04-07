Left Menu

High Court Orders SIT Probe into Alleged Fake Encounter

The Bombay High Court has ordered an FIR against five policemen for the death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case, in police custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to probe the incident, following allegations of a fake encounter and the state's hesitancy to act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:19 IST
High Court Orders SIT Probe into Alleged Fake Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has intervened in the alleged custodial death of Akshay Shinde, mandating a First Information Report (FIR) against five police officers. Shinde, implicated in a sexual assault case, was reportedly killed in a police van, leading to charges of a staged encounter.

Despite Shinde's parents expressing no interest in pursuing the matter, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale emphasized the court's responsibility to act against potential law enforcement misconduct. The High Court has criticized the Maharashtra government's reluctance to promptly file an FIR.

Ordering the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the court aims to conduct a thorough investigation into the controversial case, underscoring the importance of accountability and transparency in upholding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

