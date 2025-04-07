Cooling Measures in Tihar Jail Highlight Overcrowding Issues

In response to Delhi's escalating heatwave, Tihar Jail authorities are implementing measures to ensure inmate comfort. These include distributing two lemons daily to each inmate and installing heat-resistant sheets in cells to help lower the temperature.

Despite these efforts, the larger issue of severe overcrowding looms over the facility, which currently houses more than 19,000 inmates in a space originally intended for 10,025. Additionally, plans are underway to relocate Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts, with funds allocated for surveys and consultancy in the 2025–26 budget.

The jail holds a strict policy, treating no inmate as special and regularly monitoring those over 60. Inside the facility, only room-temperature water is generally available, though inmates can purchase cold water if needed, adhering strictly to the jail manual.

(With inputs from agencies.)