Mass Surrender: Naxalites Leave Behind Inhumane Ideology in Dantewada

In Dantewada district, 26 Naxalites surrendered, expressing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology. The surrender included key figures with bounties and is part of the 'Lon Varratu' campaign. The initiative has seen 953 surrenders since June 2020, highlighting growing dissent within the Maoist ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:41 IST
In a significant development in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, 26 Naxalites, among them three with bounties, have turned themselves in to security forces. The surrenders were influenced by disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and challenging living conditions.

According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, the individuals who surrendered were members of various Maoist wings, including Janmiltia, RPC, and Janatana Sarkar. The campaign 'Lon Varratu', promoting peaceful surrender, has been instrumental in encouraging these defections.

The CRPF's battalions played a key role in this operation. Since the campaign began in June 2020, a total of 953 Naxalites have abandoned violence, marking a significant shift in the regional dynamics against Maoist activities.

