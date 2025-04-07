Mass Surrender: Naxalites Leave Behind Inhumane Ideology in Dantewada
In Dantewada district, 26 Naxalites surrendered, expressing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology. The surrender included key figures with bounties and is part of the 'Lon Varratu' campaign. The initiative has seen 953 surrenders since June 2020, highlighting growing dissent within the Maoist ranks.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, 26 Naxalites, among them three with bounties, have turned themselves in to security forces. The surrenders were influenced by disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and challenging living conditions.
According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, the individuals who surrendered were members of various Maoist wings, including Janmiltia, RPC, and Janatana Sarkar. The campaign 'Lon Varratu', promoting peaceful surrender, has been instrumental in encouraging these defections.
The CRPF's battalions played a key role in this operation. Since the campaign began in June 2020, a total of 953 Naxalites have abandoned violence, marking a significant shift in the regional dynamics against Maoist activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shifting Sands: The US Lifts Bounties on Key Taliban Figures
US Lifts Bounties on Taliban Figures, Signaling Diplomatic Shift
Trump signs order aiming to eliminate 'anti-American ideology' from Smithsonian institutions
Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding to programmes with 'improper ideology'
Our ideology is strong, but we cannot implement it without power: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge to party's district unit chiefs.