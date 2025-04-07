Bhubaneswar Hosts Grand Yoga Mahotsav to Celebrate IDY 2025, Promoting Wellness & Sustainability

Bhubaneswar witnessed an awe-inspiring celebration of health and harmony as over 6000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Kalinga Stadium to perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in the run-up to International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025. The event was marked by a series of cultural and environmental initiatives, underlining the government's commitment to promoting both physical and planetary health.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the 'Harit Yoga' initiative by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, the Union State Minister of Ayush, alongside several distinguished dignitaries. The initiative focuses on integrating Yoga with environmental sustainability, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree for Mother Earth) and the overarching theme of IDY 2025—'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' This event saw the symbolic planting of medicinal plants by the Minister and other dignitaries, with over 5000 plants distributed to the participating yoga enthusiasts as part of a broader environmental awareness campaign.

Harit Yoga: A Step Towards a Greener and Healthier Future

During his address, Hon'ble Shri Jadhav spoke about the deep interconnection between human health and the planet's well-being. "Just as Yoga nourishes our mind and body, tree plantation nourishes the Earth, ensuring a greener and healthier future for generations to come," said the Minister, emphasizing that 'Harit Yoga' not only strengthens individual health but also promotes a healthier planet.

The launch of 'Harit Yoga' also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to inspire people worldwide to engage in sustainable practices. In his address on March 30, 2025, during the Mann Ki Baat, the PM highlighted the importance of fitness and commended initiatives such as International Yoga Day, stressing that Yoga is pivotal to global well-being.

Shri Jadhav further mentioned that 'Harit Yoga' forms one of the 10 Signature Events leading up to IDY 2025, marking a significant contribution towards holistic health and environmental sustainability. "This initiative encourages individuals to plant trees, symbolizing the nurturing of both personal and planetary health," he added.

The Growing Popularity of Yoga Worldwide

Yoga, over the past decade, has gained unprecedented popularity worldwide, becoming a global phenomenon. As the practice grows, it continues to break barriers and unite people across cultures. Shri Sambit Patra, Member of Parliament for Puri Lok Sabha, acknowledged the global impact of Yoga, noting how 177 countries, under the vision of Prime Minister Modi, unanimously adopted India’s proposal to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, the Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, also praised the enthusiastic turnout at the Bhubaneswar event, calling it a significant step towards a record-breaking global participation for the 11th edition of IDY. "This year’s IDY activities are set to be the most expansive, with global participation and more initiatives than ever before," he said.

A Landmark Event for Bhubaneswar

The event in Bhubaneswar also witnessed the auspicious presence of Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ms. Pravati Parida, who spoke about the transformative power of Yoga in daily life. "Yoga inspires us to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Let us integrate Yoga into our daily lives and draw strength from the divine energy of Lord Jagannath," she said, expressing gratitude on behalf of the Odisha government for being chosen as the host of the 75-day countdown for IDY 2025.

Shri Nishant Mehra, OSD to the Ayush Minister, Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary of Ayush, and Ms. Sulochna Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar, were also present at the event. After the addresses, demonstrators from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, led by Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, performed a live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol, with the entire stadium joining in to practice together.

The Role of Yoga in Public Health and Well-being

CYP is designed to promote a daily routine of yoga practices, offering benefits such as improved flexibility, strength, balance, and mental clarity. The Common Yoga Protocol includes practices like Yoga Nidra, Pranayama, and Dhyan, which help enhance overall wellness. The Yoga Portal, launched by the Government of India, is a platform dedicated to encouraging people to practice and enjoy Yoga every day.

The successful completion of the 'Prakruti Parikshan Abhiyan' with more than 1.29 crore participants, which earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, was also celebrated during the event. This campaign, dedicated to environmental consciousness and health assessment, is a testament to the widespread impact of Yoga in fostering both personal and planetary well-being.

IDY 2025: A Celebration of Yoga’s Global Reach

The Bhubaneswar Yoga Mahotsav is one of many events leading up to the 11th edition of International Day of Yoga, which will be marked by 10 signature events throughout the year. These include:

Yoga Sangama – A world-record attempt with synchronized Yoga demonstrations at 100,000 locations globally. Yoga Bandhan – International partnerships with 10 countries to host Yoga sessions at iconic landmarks. Yoga Parks – The development of 1,000 Yoga Parks for long-term community engagement. Yoga Samavesh – Special Yoga programs for marginalized groups, including Divyangjan, senior citizens, and children. Yoga Prabhava – A decadal impact assessment on Yoga’s role in public health. Yoga Connect – A Virtual Global Yoga Summit featuring renowned Yoga experts and healthcare professionals. Harit Yoga – A sustainability-driven initiative combining Yoga with tree planting and environmental efforts. Yoga Unplugged – Aiming to attract younger people to the practice of Yoga. Yoga Maha Kumbh – A week-long Yoga festival culminating in a central celebration led by the Prime Minister. SamYogam – A 100-day initiative integrating Yoga with modern healthcare practices for holistic wellness.

This year, IDY 2025 promises to be the most expansive and inclusive celebration of Yoga, bringing people together from across the globe to practice, learn, and grow towards a healthier future. The Yoga Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar marks a significant step in this direction, fostering both individual well-being and environmental consciousness.