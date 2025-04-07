Major Drug Bust in Palghar: Nigerian National Arrested with Rs 11.58 Crore Worth Contraband

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a Nigerian national was apprehended in Palghar with contraband valued over Rs 11.58 crore. This bust marks one of the largest drug hauls in recent times, as confirmed by a senior police official on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about suspicious activities in a Vasai East housing society, a Crime Branch Unit II team led by senior inspector Samir Ahirrao conducted a raid on April 5. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandan Ballal reported the successful operation to the press.

The arrest of Victor Odichimma Onuwala, also known as Daike Raymond, led to the discovery of 48 grams of cocaine and 22.865 kilograms of methadone, along with associated chemicals. The drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 11.58 crore. A passport belonging to another Nigerian, Igvenuba Chukvebuka Chimaobi, was found at the site, revealing his involvement in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)