Justice Served: Ex-Police Officers Jailed in 2007 Moga Sex Scandal

A special CBI court in Mohali, Punjab, has sentenced four former police officers, including ex-Moga SSP Devinder Singh Garcha, in the 2007 Moga sex scandal. The court found them guilty of extortion and corruption, sentencing them to varying jail terms up to eight years with hefty fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark ruling, a special CBI court in Mohali, Punjab, has sentenced four former police officers to prison terms for their involvement in the high-profile 2007 Moga sex scandal case. The court's decision reflects a significant step towards accountability within law enforcement agencies.

The convicted include former Moga SSP Devinder Singh Garcha, who was sentenced to five years, and the then superintendent of police, Paramdip Singh Sandhu, also receiving five years. The court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each. Rakesh Kumar, the station house officer of Moga City police station at the time, was handed an eight-year sentence with a Rs 3 lakh fine, while ex-inspector Amarjit Singh received a six-and-a-half-year sentence and a Rs 2.5 lakh fine.

The court ruling comes after a thorough investigation by the CBI, which revealed these officers had misused their positions to extort money by falsely implicating wealthy individuals in sexual abuse cases. The 2007 scandal first came to light when victim Ranjit Singh reported intimidation by police, leading to an extensive probe and eventually today's verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

