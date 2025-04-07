Singapore Declares Sino Group Family as Politically Significant Persons
Singapore has designated four members of the family behind Hong Kong-based property developer Sino Group as 'politically significant persons' due to their associations with a Chinese parliamentary advisory body. This compliance follows a law targeting foreign interference and is only its second invocation against individuals.
This move marks only the second application of a law enacted three years prior to mitigate foreign interference, targeting individuals. Included in this designation are Robert Ng, Sino Group's chair, and his children, Daryl Ng, Nikki Ng, and David Ng.
While David Ng's company profile is absent on Sino Group's site, his LinkedIn lists him as a group associate director. The ministry clarified that these individuals were designated based on their self-declarations, necessitating transparency regarding foreign affiliations and financial aspects. Sino Group has yet to comment on this development.
