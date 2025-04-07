Modern Home Affairs Offices Open in Bellville and Mitchells Plain, Cape Town

The Department of Home Affairs has officially opened two state-of-the-art offices in Cape Town, located at the Tygervalley Shopping Centre in Bellville and in Mitchells Plain. The new offices, which aim to enhance service delivery and accessibility, were inaugurated by Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber, marking a significant step towards bringing government services closer to the people.

The Bellville office, which opened its doors to clients this morning, is the latest addition to the government's vision of "Home Affairs @home." This innovative initiative is focused on integrating government services into everyday spaces such as shopping malls. The Bellville location, designed with modern technology and efficiency in mind, includes a range of features aimed at improving customer experience.

A standout feature of the new Bellville office is the integration of upgraded technology at each counter. The installation of cameras directly at the counters eliminates the need for clients to queue for photo services. In addition to this, the office operates on a prior booking-only basis, meaning clients no longer need to wait in long queues. This system ensures a more seamless and dignified experience for all clients.

“The vision is simple: to bring Home Affairs services closer to the people and deliver a dignified experience for everyone,” Minister Schreiber said during the official opening. “Through this process, we’re ensuring that the people of Bellville and surrounding areas can access services quickly, efficiently, and with dignity. We’re making Home Affairs part of the community, whether it’s through our presence in malls, partnerships with banks, or expanding online options.”

This opening is part of a broader initiative that includes future expansions of Home Affairs offices at various malls and through collaborations with banks. The goal is to create an accessible and modernized system that delivers services directly to people, without the long waits typically associated with traditional government offices.

The Mitchells Plain office, which was opened on Saturday, also offers a modern, spacious environment with a significant increase in capacity. Previously serving only 50 clients at a time, the new office now has 250 seats available. The upgraded office also features state-of-the-art technology, including cameras installed at each counter for easier access to photo services. This development highlights the government's commitment to enhancing service delivery to all communities.

“The improvements in both offices in Bellville and Mitchells Plain are part of our broader effort to transform Home Affairs into an efficient and dignified service for all South Africans,” Minister Schreiber added. “Our aim is to continue improving accessibility by expanding services at bank branches and ensuring that citizens can use modern devices to access essential Home Affairs services. The people of Mitchells Plain will now experience the tangible benefits of these upgrades.”

The opening of the Mitchells Plain office was also attended by several key figures, including Ricardo Mackenzie, the Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, and Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town. Both officials expressed their support for the initiative, recognizing its potential to improve the daily lives of residents and offer better access to government services.

Minister Schreiber’s commitment to modernizing Home Affairs operations is set to continue with future plans that will focus on expanding access to services through more locations and technological innovations. As the department pushes forward with its "Home Affairs @home" initiative, the goal is to reduce barriers to access and provide an efficient and modern government service for all South Africans.

The newly opened offices in Bellville and Mitchells Plain represent significant milestones in the government's ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and accessibility of Home Affairs services, ensuring a brighter, more connected future for all South Africans.