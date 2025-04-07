Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute: Son Arrested for Patricide in Mumbai

A 31-year-old man in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death following a domestic dispute. The incident occurred after the father, who was intoxicated, assaulted his wife, provoking the son to act in defense of his mother. The suspect has been charged with murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:40 IST
Tragic Family Dispute: Son Arrested for Patricide in Mumbai
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly killing his father in a violent altercation in Mumbai's BKC area, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Narsingh Mungoda, allegedly committed the crime on Sunday when his father, Raju Mungoda, 65, returned home inebriated and attacked his wife.

Driven by fury upon witnessing his mother's abuse, Narsingh reportedly stabbed Raju with a kitchen knife. Official sources stated that he is now facing murder charges.

