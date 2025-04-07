Left Menu

Aid Urged for Malnourished Children in Samos Camp

Doctors Without Borders has detected cases of malnourished children in the Samos migrant camp in Greece. The charity attributes this to inadequate living conditions despite government claims of sufficient food provision. Calls for improved healthcare and nutritional support have been made by MSF and other rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported the first cases of malnourished children in a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. The camp holds children from Syria and Afghanistan diagnosed with acute malnutrition, prompting urgent calls for action.

Despite the Greek government asserting adequate food provision, rights groups including Amnesty International criticize the 'inhumane' living conditions in the camp. They highlight issues like overcrowding, water shortages, and inadequate services endangering children's health.

MSF urges the EU and Greece to ensure sufficient pediatric and nutritional aid in the camp. Meanwhile, accusations persist regarding Greece's failure to assist trafficking victims. Enhanced support and attention to migrant children's needs in Samos are demanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

