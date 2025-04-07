High-Stakes Tariff Talks: Netanyahu Meets Trump

Amid global economic tension, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss recent tariffs impacting Israeli goods. The face-to-face came just days after Trump's sweeping tariff policy announcement shook global markets.

Netanyahu's visit to the White House marks a pivotal diplomatic engagement with Trump's administration as they grappled with a 17% U.S. tariff on Israeli exports. This meeting also addressed key geopolitical issues, including the war in Gaza and ongoing negotiations over hostages.

Israel faces a challenging economic landscape, eager to mitigate the effects on its exports. Both leaders were expected to deliberate over strategies to maintain their strong trade alliance. With tensions on the rise in the Middle East, the meeting underscored crucial diplomatic maneuvers in uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)