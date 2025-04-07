Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Paperless Pursuit: NeVA's Digital Revolution

Delhi Assembly's progressive initiative involves implementing the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to transition to a paperless system before the monsoon session. NeVA offers a comprehensive digital platform for legislative activities, aiming to enhance workflow efficiency. A committee will examine its operation in Odisha and Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to make Delhi Assembly sessions paperless ahead of the monsoon session, Speaker Vijender Gupta has assembled a committee of officers charged with expediting the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

Designed as a unified digital platform, NeVA accommodates all legislative functions, from submitting notices to providing digital library access, available both in-seat and on smartphones. The panel will visit Legislative Assemblies in Odisha and Gujarat to learn from their implementation of the application.

The project is anticipated to revolutionize legislative operations through artificial intelligence, enabling keyword-driven searches of speeches and statements. Expected to be fully operational by the upcoming session, NeVA heralds a future of reduced paper consumption and enhanced digital legislative engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

