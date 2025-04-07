Delhi Assembly's Paperless Pursuit: NeVA's Digital Revolution

In a bid to make Delhi Assembly sessions paperless ahead of the monsoon session, Speaker Vijender Gupta has assembled a committee of officers charged with expediting the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

Designed as a unified digital platform, NeVA accommodates all legislative functions, from submitting notices to providing digital library access, available both in-seat and on smartphones. The panel will visit Legislative Assemblies in Odisha and Gujarat to learn from their implementation of the application.

The project is anticipated to revolutionize legislative operations through artificial intelligence, enabling keyword-driven searches of speeches and statements. Expected to be fully operational by the upcoming session, NeVA heralds a future of reduced paper consumption and enhanced digital legislative engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)