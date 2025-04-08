Knife Attack: A Tragic Turn of Events in Southwest Delhi

A shocking incident unfolded in southwest Delhi where a 17-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a 20-year-old man at the Kirbi Place bus stop. According to the police, the attacker, identified as Amit, stabbed the girl multiple times in a calculated assault following her rejection of his marriage proposal earlier that day.

The tragic event occurred late Sunday evening and was reported by a passerby who witnessed the scene, attempted to help, and called the police. Both the victim and the accused are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at DDU Hospital. Investigators are working diligently to gather evidence, including CCTV footage, and are planning to record statements from eyewitnesses and local vendors.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police stated that Amit and the victim had been friends for a year before the relationship soured, leading to the violent confrontation. As police pursue further inquiries, the victim's statement is highly anticipated for more clarity on the sequence of events. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked significant public concern with a video of the aftermath circulating widely on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)