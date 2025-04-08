Left Menu

Knife Attack: A Tragic Turn of Events in Southwest Delhi

A 17-year-old girl was violently attacked by a 20-year-old man in Delhi after rejecting his marriage proposal. The attack was premeditated and left both parties critically injured. The community and law enforcement are actively investigating the incident while both individuals receive treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:22 IST
Knife Attack: A Tragic Turn of Events in Southwest Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in southwest Delhi where a 17-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a 20-year-old man at the Kirbi Place bus stop. According to the police, the attacker, identified as Amit, stabbed the girl multiple times in a calculated assault following her rejection of his marriage proposal earlier that day.

The tragic event occurred late Sunday evening and was reported by a passerby who witnessed the scene, attempted to help, and called the police. Both the victim and the accused are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at DDU Hospital. Investigators are working diligently to gather evidence, including CCTV footage, and are planning to record statements from eyewitnesses and local vendors.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police stated that Amit and the victim had been friends for a year before the relationship soured, leading to the violent confrontation. As police pursue further inquiries, the victim's statement is highly anticipated for more clarity on the sequence of events. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked significant public concern with a video of the aftermath circulating widely on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025