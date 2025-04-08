Supreme Court Rebukes Tamil Nadu Governor's Bill Reservations

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticized Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for his actions regarding the reservation of 10 Bills. The court opined that this maneuver was in violation of constitutional norms, specifically referencing the duties outlined under Article 200.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan asserted that the governor lacks discretion in such matters. According to Article 200, the governor is obliged to adhere to the advice and recommendations of the council of ministers without deviation.

The court clarified that the governor cannot withhold assent indefinitely or exercise an absolute or pocket veto. Instead, the course of action involves either granting assent, withholding it, or reserving the Bill for presidential consideration, particularly if discrepancies arise between the first and second presentations of a Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)