Karnataka Cabinet Deliberates on Rohith Vemula and Honour Killing Bills

The Karnataka Cabinet examined key legislations, including the proposed Rohith Vemula Bill and the honour killing Bill. Further inputs from the home department are awaited before proceeding. These Bills will return to the Cabinet for final decisions after consultations, as they pertain to human rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka state Cabinet convened on Thursday to review significant legislative proposals, prominently featuring the Rohith Vemula Bill and the honour killing Bill. State Minister H K Patil disclosed the discussions, highlighting the need for further inputs from the home department before advancing these crucial legislations, which address vital human rights concerns.

The proposed Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, was thoroughly assessed. However, certain sections necessitate consultation with the home department, prompting a referral back to ensure comprehensive consideration before its reintroduction in the subsequent Cabinet meeting.

Additionally, the draft Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) Right to Education and Dignity Bill, 2026, came under scrutiny. Minister Patil emphasized that while questions about its scope regarding Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes remain, these queries will be resolved post-approval. The government remains committed to advancing these Bills after exhaustive consultation processes.

