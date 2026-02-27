Bihar Legislature Wraps Up: Key Bills and Budget Highlights

The Bihar legislature concluded its budget session with both Houses being adjourned sine die. The session included the presentation of an extensive budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 3.47 lakh crore. This session commenced on February 2 and saw various legislative activities culminating in the passing of 12 significant bills. Prominent among the passed legislations were the Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and three others pertaining to staff selection, municipal regulations, and court management. During the session, a commendable 3,783 questions out of 4,190 received were addressed in the assembly.

In the Legislative Council, 1,024 questions out of 1,190 submitted found approval. Council members heavily focused on issues of public welfare through 80 calling attention notices. The session underscored the commitment of the state apparatus towards addressing critical issues via legislative processes. Chairperson Awadhesh Narain Singh highlighted the dedication to public concerns, while Speaker Prem Kumar noted the proactive involvement of the state government in furnishing replies.

This session marks an important phase in Bihar's legislative calendar, setting the pace for governance and financial planning in the years to come. The legislators have put forth efforts to address public issues, demonstrating robust democratic engagement and governance.