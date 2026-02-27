Left Menu

Sovereignty Scuffle: Police Standoff Sparks Constitutional Debate

A standoff erupted between Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Police following the arrest of three Indian Youth Congress workers near Shimla. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended local police actions, citing state sovereignty. The BJP called for a central investigation, highlighting issues of cooperative federalism.

The arrest of three Indian Youth Congress workers near Shimla sparked a high-voltage standoff between Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Police.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended state police, asserting that Himachal Pradesh is entitled to its sovereignty, emphasizing the need for protocol in cross-border police operations.

BJP leaders demanded a central investigation, citing a constitutional crisis and claiming misuse of police machinery.

