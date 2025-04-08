Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe on West Bengal School Posts

The Supreme Court nullified the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI investigation into the creation of supernumerary positions in West Bengal schools. The decision doesn't impact other ongoing investigations related to the appointment process of 25,753 teachers, which the court previously declared flawed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:09 IST
Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe on West Bengal School Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned a portion of the Calcutta High Court's decision, specifically its instruction for a CBI probe into the West Bengal cabinet's move to establish supernumerary posts in state-run schools.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar declared that investigations into the appointment of over 25,000 educators will continue, but constitutional procedures protect cabinet resolutions from court scrutiny.

The bench clarified that their decision pertains solely to the investigation of the supernumerary posts, not affecting the legitimacy of other CBI inquiries or charge sheets issued on the topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025