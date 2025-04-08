Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe on West Bengal School Posts

The Supreme Court has overturned a portion of the Calcutta High Court's decision, specifically its instruction for a CBI probe into the West Bengal cabinet's move to establish supernumerary posts in state-run schools.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar declared that investigations into the appointment of over 25,000 educators will continue, but constitutional procedures protect cabinet resolutions from court scrutiny.

The bench clarified that their decision pertains solely to the investigation of the supernumerary posts, not affecting the legitimacy of other CBI inquiries or charge sheets issued on the topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)