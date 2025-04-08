Left Menu

Medvedev Warns of Nuclear Expansion and Global Tension

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warns that more countries will acquire nuclear weapons, criticizing Western policies for escalating global tensions. He highlights recent European nuclear statements as dangerous saber-rattling amid discussions on the New START treaty, which expires in 2026, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued a cautionary statement predicting the expansion of nuclear arsenals among more nations. This, he argues, is a direct consequence of the West's approach, which he claims is steering the world closer to a potential World War Three, through its proxy conflicts against Russia in Ukraine.

Once viewed as a liberal modernizer during his presidency from 2008 to 2012, Medvedev now adopts a hardline stance against Western influence. His current remarks, which some diplomats interpret as reflecting the mindset within the highest echelons of the Kremlin, came in the context of a discussion about the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the U.S., signed in 2010 and due to expire in 2026.

Medvedev criticized recent narratives from French and British leaders regarding their nuclear capabilities, calling their strategic strength insufficient and potential provocations dangerous. He concluded that the development of new, more advanced weapons systems alongside the proliferation of nuclear arsenals is inevitable, signaling a grim outlook on disarmament efforts.

