Left Menu

Historic Supreme Court Verdict Empowers State Legislatures

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin celebrated the Supreme Court's decision on Governor R N Ravi's delayed assent to state bills as a victory for state governments. The ruling asserts governors must act on ministerial advice and supports legislative rights in opposition-led states, impacting Union-State relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:46 IST
Historic Supreme Court Verdict Empowers State Legislatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, hailed a Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday as a historic victory for all state governments. The Court ruled that the bills, which had been pending with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, are now deemed to have received his assent, a breakthrough in state legislative empowerment.

Celebrating the verdict, Stalin emphasized that it reaffirms states' legislative rights, ending the obstruction by Union government-appointed Governors in opposition-led states. This landmark decision was seen as a crucial step toward establishing a more balanced Union–State dynamic, particularly in Tamil Nadu's persistent efforts for a federal India.

The Supreme Court criticized Governor Ravi for reserving 10 bills for presidential consideration, contrary to constitutional mandates. The ruling emphasized a governor's obligation under Article 200 to act on ministerial recommendations, rejecting any form of veto power, thus advancing state governance autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025