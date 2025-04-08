Historic Supreme Court Verdict Empowers State Legislatures

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, hailed a Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday as a historic victory for all state governments. The Court ruled that the bills, which had been pending with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, are now deemed to have received his assent, a breakthrough in state legislative empowerment.

Celebrating the verdict, Stalin emphasized that it reaffirms states' legislative rights, ending the obstruction by Union government-appointed Governors in opposition-led states. This landmark decision was seen as a crucial step toward establishing a more balanced Union–State dynamic, particularly in Tamil Nadu's persistent efforts for a federal India.

The Supreme Court criticized Governor Ravi for reserving 10 bills for presidential consideration, contrary to constitutional mandates. The ruling emphasized a governor's obligation under Article 200 to act on ministerial recommendations, rejecting any form of veto power, thus advancing state governance autonomy.

