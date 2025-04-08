Left Menu

Prince Harry's Legal Battle Over Security in the UK

Prince Harry is in a legal battle against the UK government over security arrangements after stepping down from royal duties. Despite a High Court ruling in 2020, the Court of Appeal is hearing the case. His visit coincides with a family rift and charity dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:50 IST
Prince Harry made a notable return to Britain on Tuesday, appearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice. The Duke of Sussex is challenging the UK's decision to withdraw his automatic personal police security following his resignation from royal duties in 2020.

Last year, the High Court dismissed Harry's appeal against the Home Office's decision, which was deemed lawful. Nevertheless, the Court of Appeal is now reconsidering the case, influenced by a direct petition from Harry's legal team.

Harry's visit, during a time of estrangement from his family, coincides with King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to Italy. Meanwhile, Harry faces a fresh public dispute with the chief executive of his charity, Sentebale, amid accusations of bullying and racism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

