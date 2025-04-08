Left Menu

Philip Green Loses Legal Battle Over UK Parliamentary Privilege

British retail magnate Philip Green has lost a legal case challenging the use of parliamentary privilege in the UK. The privilege was used to publicly name him amid sexual harassment allegations he denied. The European Court of Human Rights upheld the UK parliamentarians' rights to reveal the information.

British retail tycoon Philip Green has lost his legal battle against the United Kingdom regarding the use of parliamentary privilege. The privilege had been employed to publicly identify Green in 2018 as facing accusations of sexual harassment, which he denied.

Labour politician Peter Hain invoked parliamentary privilege to name Green, enabling free speech without the threat of legal action. Green's complaint to the European Court of Human Rights claimed that such use of privilege violated his privacy rights. However, the court ruled that it was up to national parliaments to manage their members' conduct.

The case dates back to 2018, when Green attempted to block The Telegraph from publishing alleged accounts of sexual and racial harassment. Despite his denial and attempts to sue, the European court confirmed UK lawmakers' rights to disclose such information. The parties involved have three months to appeal the decision further.

