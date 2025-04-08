Left Menu

Prince Harry Challenges Security Policy in UK Court

Prince Harry appeared in Britain's Royal Courts of Justice to contest a government decision regarding his security detail after relinquishing royal duties. While a previous high court ruling favored the government, the Court of Appeal agreed to hear Harry's case, citing concerns of unfair treatment.

Prince Harry made a prominent public appearance at London's Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, challenging the government's decision to alter his security arrangements following his departure from royal duties. His lawyer described the changes as unfair and unjustified.

The Home Office had decided that Harry would not automatically receive personal police protection when in the UK, a decision upheld by the High Court last year but now being reconsidered by the Court of Appeal. Harry arrived at the court with a smile, waving to onlookers before the hearing.

Representing Harry, lawyer Shaheed Fatima argued that the security agency's treatment was bespoke and unjust. The Duke of Sussex is not seeking preferential treatment like before but aims for parity with others. Harry, who is based in California, faces estrangement from his family amid ongoing disputes.

