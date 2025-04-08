Left Menu

Russia and Iran Strengthen Military Ties with Landmark Agreement

Russia's State Duma has ratified a 20-year strategic partnership with Iran, enhancing military collaboration. Initiated by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, the agreement aims to tackle security threats through joint military exercises and consultations, marking a significant deepening of defence relations between the two nations.

  • Russia

The Russian State Duma has taken a significant step in international relations by ratifying a 20-year strategic partnership with Iran. This agreement solidifies a deepening military alliance between the two countries.

Signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the partnership aims to intensify collaboration in military and security matters. The countries have agreed to engage in joint military drills and strategic consultations to address emerging threats.

This development is seen as pivotal in strengthening defense ties, expanding the influence of both nations across territories. The collaboration represents a strategic movement in global military alliances and geopolitical strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

