Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act Discussion

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly saw a chaotic session as NC, Congress, PDP, and others demanded discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was disallowed by the Speaker. The assembly was adjourned following heated exchanges and protests by members, highlighting tensions over the religious and political implications of the Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:00 IST
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act Discussion
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was engulfed in chaos as members from National Conference (NC), Congress, and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) vociferously demanded a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Speaker's decision to disallow the adjournment for this discussion led to a pandemonium.

Treasury benches and PDP members joined forces, demanding the Act's discussion, but were met with resistance from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, who ruled the motion was inadmissible. This incited strong protests and a series of adjournments.

The tense atmosphere was underscored by fierce debates, with calls for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Despite disruptions, calls for dialogue on the Act, seen as a religious matter, remained unabated, highlighting significant political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

