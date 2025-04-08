Legal Firestorm: French Anti-Racism Group Challenges Far-Right Flyers

In a bold move, SOS Racisme, a prominent French anti-racism group, has lodged a legal complaint against the far-right entity Luminis Paris. This action follows the dissemination of graphic flyers featuring a bloodied knife, ominously urging 'French people to fight back' against foreigners, distributed near a Marine Le Pen rally.

The flyers, steeped in violent xenophobic rhetoric, have raised alarms for echoing sentiments no longer contained to the fringes. SOS Racisme President Dominique Sopo commented that the far-right's unifying DNA is 'hatred of the Other,' as such rhetoric infiltrates mainstream far-right circles.

No immediate response has been issued by Luminis Paris regarding the complaint, though the group has historically dismissed criticisms. As French legal observers suggest potential hate speech violations, SOS Racisme urges authorities to ban the flyers and dissolve the offending group amidst rising concerns over far-right radicalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)