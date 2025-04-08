Joburg's Ambitious Plan to Revitalize Derelict Inner-City Buildings for Growth

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has unveiled an ambitious plan to breathe new life into the city’s derelict and unsafe inner-city buildings, aiming to transform them into vibrant, secure, and functional spaces that will support businesses, families, and economic growth.

This revitalisation project is being led by the CoJ’s Strategic Projects Unit and reflects a long-term, coordinated effort to restore the heart of the city. The initiative’s primary focus is on rehabilitating buildings that have been legally declared uninhabitable by the courts. Once revitalised, these structures will be leased out, sparking urban renewal, attracting investment, driving economic activity, and generating new employment opportunities.

Identified Buildings for Revitalisation

Several buildings have already been identified as candidates for this extensive revitalisation effort. These buildings, which have either been deemed unsafe or unfit for habitation, have been abandoned or misused for years. The CoJ’s initiative seeks to remedy this through a range of measures, from evacuation and temporary relocation of occupants to complete redevelopment.

M.O.T.H Building: This building has been declared unsafe, and the City has been instructed by the courts to relocate its occupants to temporary emergency accommodation.

Vannin Building: Another property that has been declared unsafe, with the evacuation and relocation of its residents already underway.

CASA MIA: This building has been deemed unfit for habitation, and the City is in the process of relocating its occupants to alternative accommodation.

Delvers Building: Scheduled for demolition on September 20, 2024, this building has already had its occupants evacuated to safety.

Remington Building: A success story in the revitalisation process, this building was redeveloped after a court-ordered evacuation took place in September 2023. The building has now been successfully transformed.

Wimbledon Building (Wolmarans Street): Declared unsafe, the building is currently in the process of relocating its residents to new housing.

Big Busty Building & Florence House: Both buildings on Edith Cavell and King George Streets, respectively, have had court orders served, and relocation efforts are actively in progress.

In total, more than 600 housing units in temporary accommodation have been secured for displaced residents at locations including Fleurhof, South Hills, 106 Claim Street, and Regents House, with many units either nearing completion or already ready for occupation.

Supporting Residents and Expanding Housing

The CoJ’s revitalisation plan is not only about upgrading and redeveloping buildings but also about supporting those displaced by the ongoing changes. A key element of the strategy is ensuring that residents affected by relocations are provided with suitable alternative housing. Temporary accommodations are spread across several locations, which will offer a combination of safety, comfort, and stability as the city progresses with its urban renewal initiatives.

In addition, over 600 new housing units have been either completed or are near completion. These new units are aimed at providing a strong foundation for displaced individuals and families, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives in safer, more functional environments.

Engaging the Private Sector and Encouraging Partnerships

A significant component of the revitalisation effort is the city’s strategy to collaborate with private investors and property owners to address the problem of underutilised buildings. The CoJ is actively seeking to unlock the potential of properties it owns and is exploring opportunities for private-public partnerships.

According to Nomoya Mnisi, the MMC for Economic Development, property owners in Johannesburg’s inner city are crucial partners in this transformation. “Johannesburg's inner city holds immense potential, but many buildings have been neglected or underutilised for years. As property owners, you are key partners in reclaiming, revitalising, and reimagining our city,” Mnisi said.

The City, through the Joburg Property Company, is committed to working collaboratively with investors and property owners to unlock the value of these underutilised spaces. Mnisi’s message emphasized that the city wants to work with property owners—not against them—to drive both economic and social development through the revitalisation efforts.

Combatting Building Hijackings and Restoring Order

One of the critical challenges Johannesburg faces in its mission to reclaim the inner city is the widespread issue of building hijackings. These illegal occupations have been a source of concern, with buildings often being misused for illegal activities and leaving legitimate property owners and residents vulnerable. The CoJ has prioritised the identification and reclamation of hijacked buildings as part of its broader urban renewal strategy.

Mnisi pointed out that while the city is actively identifying and reclaiming hijacked properties, the private sector also has an important role to play in addressing these challenges. Urban renewal, she noted, is a shared responsibility. "Through collaboration, we can restore Johannesburg’s inner city to its former glory," Mnisi concluded.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for a Thriving Inner City

The revitalisation of Johannesburg’s inner city is not just about rebuilding physical structures but also about fostering a sense of community, growth, and opportunity. By focusing on the transformation of unsafe and derelict buildings into secure, functional spaces for businesses and families, the CoJ aims to revitalize the city’s urban fabric and restore its vibrancy.

This long-term, multi-pronged approach is expected to yield positive results in the coming years, creating a more dynamic, attractive, and economically viable inner city. Through sustained collaboration between the City, private investors, and residents, Johannesburg’s inner city can once again become a beacon of growth, opportunity, and progress.