Supreme Court Drama: Waqf Act Faces Legal Challenge

The Centre has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court asking to be heard before any decision on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Over 10 petitions, submitted by various political entities and organizations, question the new law's legitimacy.

The Centre has moved to protect its interests in the courtroom by filing a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking a chance to be heard before any rulings on petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The caveat is a legal notice used to ensure that no order is passed without the presence of the notifying party.

More than ten petitions, including those from politicians and key organizations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, have been lodged in India's top court questioning the validity of this newly-legislated law. Legal experts working on these cases indicate that a hearing may occur on April 15, though it remains unlisted on the court's schedule.

The law, which received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5 after a heated parliamentary debate, is now under scrutiny as Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal to prioritize hearing these critical petitions.

