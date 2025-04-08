Left Menu

Colombian Government Pushes for 'Territorial Peace' Amidst Ongoing Rebel Challenges

Colombia remains open to dialogue with the ELN rebels despite recent attacks. Peace commissioner Otty Patino reiterates the need for ELN's genuine commitment to peaceful resolutions. Talks continue with armed groups, as the government promotes 'territorial peace' strategies, aiming for demobilization despite ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:37 IST
Colombian Government Pushes for 'Territorial Peace' Amidst Ongoing Rebel Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Colombian government remains open to dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels despite their recent offensive in the country's east, peace commissioner Otty Patino confirmed. The government is also moving forward with another process involving around 300 fighters who broke away from the ELN.

Peace talks between the government and the ELN were suspended in January following multiple attacks in the Catatumbo region, which resulted in approximately 100 deaths and displaced 56,000 people. The suspension marked a significant setback for President Gustavo Petro's promise to end over 60 years of conflict, as fragmented armed groups complicate dialogue efforts.

Despite the challenges, Patino emphasized the government's openness, provided there is genuine commitment from the ELN to change its strategies. The push for 'territorial peace' involves regional initiatives with smaller armed factions, and Progress is being made with the ELN splinter group, Comuneros del Sur, who recently signed a potential demobilization deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025