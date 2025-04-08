Colombian Government Pushes for 'Territorial Peace' Amidst Ongoing Rebel Challenges

The Colombian government remains open to dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels despite their recent offensive in the country's east, peace commissioner Otty Patino confirmed. The government is also moving forward with another process involving around 300 fighters who broke away from the ELN.

Peace talks between the government and the ELN were suspended in January following multiple attacks in the Catatumbo region, which resulted in approximately 100 deaths and displaced 56,000 people. The suspension marked a significant setback for President Gustavo Petro's promise to end over 60 years of conflict, as fragmented armed groups complicate dialogue efforts.

Despite the challenges, Patino emphasized the government's openness, provided there is genuine commitment from the ELN to change its strategies. The push for 'territorial peace' involves regional initiatives with smaller armed factions, and Progress is being made with the ELN splinter group, Comuneros del Sur, who recently signed a potential demobilization deal.

