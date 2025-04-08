Left Menu

CBI Seeks Court Transfer in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

A court has allowed the CBI to request a transfer of hearing in the closure report of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to a designated court. The CBI dismissed poisoning and strangling claims and absolved all accused. The case will move to a designated magistrate's court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:00 IST
CBI Seeks Court Transfer in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case
Sushant Singh Rajput
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been permitted by a court to seek transfer of the hearing related to its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The hearing is proposed to move to a court designated for CBI cases, specifically the Esplanade magistrate's court.

The CBI had previously filed a closure report ruling out poisoning and strangulation claims linked to Rajput's death in June 2020. The report led to the absolution of all individuals named in the initial FIRs, including Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his sister Priyanka Singh.

The central agency took over the investigation from the Bihar police, which had initially registered an abetment to suicide case. The case continues to draw significant public and media attention as the court proceedings progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025