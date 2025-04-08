CBI Seeks Court Transfer in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been permitted by a court to seek transfer of the hearing related to its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The hearing is proposed to move to a court designated for CBI cases, specifically the Esplanade magistrate's court.

The CBI had previously filed a closure report ruling out poisoning and strangulation claims linked to Rajput's death in June 2020. The report led to the absolution of all individuals named in the initial FIRs, including Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his sister Priyanka Singh.

The central agency took over the investigation from the Bihar police, which had initially registered an abetment to suicide case. The case continues to draw significant public and media attention as the court proceedings progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)