Left Menu

Fatal Feud in Fatehpur: Triple Tragedy Over Tractor Tiff

In Akhri village, Fatehpur, a Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, along with his son and brother, were murdered following a dispute over a tractor obstructing the road. Police have arrested three suspects and are investigating potential motives, including political rivalry and a canceled ration shop allotment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:07 IST
Fatal Feud in Fatehpur: Triple Tragedy Over Tractor Tiff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic spread through Akhri village in Fatehpur after three individuals were killed in a violent altercation involving a blocked road and a tractor, authorities reported Tuesday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union district president Pappu Singh, his son Abhay Singh, and brother Pinku Singh lost their lives in the incident after clashing with former village head Suresh Kumar, according to police sources.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of Kumar and his two sons, Piyush Singh and Bhupinder Singh, as multiple police teams continue to pursue others implicated in the crime. Investigative efforts are focusing on motivations tied to long-standing political disputes and a recent cancelled ration shop allotment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025