Fatal Feud in Fatehpur: Triple Tragedy Over Tractor Tiff

Panic spread through Akhri village in Fatehpur after three individuals were killed in a violent altercation involving a blocked road and a tractor, authorities reported Tuesday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union district president Pappu Singh, his son Abhay Singh, and brother Pinku Singh lost their lives in the incident after clashing with former village head Suresh Kumar, according to police sources.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of Kumar and his two sons, Piyush Singh and Bhupinder Singh, as multiple police teams continue to pursue others implicated in the crime. Investigative efforts are focusing on motivations tied to long-standing political disputes and a recent cancelled ration shop allotment.

