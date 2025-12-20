Google Advises Employees to Avoid International Travel Due to Visa Delays
Google has advised U.S. visa-holding employees to avoid international travel due to extended delays at embassies. An internal email from BAL Immigration Law urged caution for those needing a visa stamp to return to the U.S. Reuters has not yet verified the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 08:52 IST
Alphabet's unit, Google, has recommended that employees on U.S. visas curb their international travel. This advice comes in response to prolonged processing delays at embassies.
A report from Business Insider, based on an internal email, highlighted the issue, noting the company's outside counsel facilitated the communication.
Reuters has not independently verified the details of the report, which reflects growing concerns over global immigration processing times.
(With inputs from agencies.)