Left Menu

Google Advises Employees to Avoid International Travel Due to Visa Delays

Google has advised U.S. visa-holding employees to avoid international travel due to extended delays at embassies. An internal email from BAL Immigration Law urged caution for those needing a visa stamp to return to the U.S. Reuters has not yet verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 08:52 IST
Google Advises Employees to Avoid International Travel Due to Visa Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's unit, Google, has recommended that employees on U.S. visas curb their international travel. This advice comes in response to prolonged processing delays at embassies.

A report from Business Insider, based on an internal email, highlighted the issue, noting the company's outside counsel facilitated the communication.

Reuters has not independently verified the details of the report, which reflects growing concerns over global immigration processing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025