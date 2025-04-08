Left Menu

Tension Escalates Over Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal

Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Demonstrators clashed with police, resulting in vehicles being set ablaze and injuries. State minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury criticized police actions, while BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to maintain order. The Act recently became law.

  • Country:
  • India

Protests against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act became violent in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday. Law enforcement vehicles were torched amid stone-pelting by demonstrators in the Jangipur area, raising tensions in the predominantly Muslim region.

Police officials reported the violence erupted during a large gathering demanding the repeal of the controversial legislation. In response to the flare-up, security was intensified, with police forces deployed to manage the unrest.

State Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury condemned the crackdown, recalling better treatment of minorities in past regimes. Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her handling of the situation, accusing her of minority appeasement and failing to uphold law and order.

