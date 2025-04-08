U.S. Trade Debates Chinese Ship Fees

On Tuesday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer addressed lawmakers, emphasizing that some proposed fees for Chinese-built ships docking at U.S. ports may not be implemented. The multimillion-dollar fees are part of an effort to enhance the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Greer explained that the proposals were specifically designed to address the decline in domestic shipbuilding. He assured that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will seek stakeholder feedback to fine-tune the incentives.

Greer clarified that the proposed fees represent potential revenue actions to support U.S. shipbuilding but emphasized that not all will be cumulative or implemented, ensuring that stakeholders fully understand the strategic intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)