U.S. Trade Debates Chinese Ship Fees
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer informed lawmakers that not all proposed fees for dockings of Chinese-built ships in U.S. ports will be enforced or cumulative. The proposals aim to invigorate domestic shipbuilding and align with stakeholder input to ensure effective incentives.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer addressed lawmakers, emphasizing that some proposed fees for Chinese-built ships docking at U.S. ports may not be implemented. The multimillion-dollar fees are part of an effort to enhance the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Greer explained that the proposals were specifically designed to address the decline in domestic shipbuilding. He assured that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will seek stakeholder feedback to fine-tune the incentives.
Greer clarified that the proposed fees represent potential revenue actions to support U.S. shipbuilding but emphasized that not all will be cumulative or implemented, ensuring that stakeholders fully understand the strategic intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Stakeholders Unite in Mumbai to Strengthen Anti-Financial Crime Defenses
Commerce Dept engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry, exporters; taking feedback on US tariffs: Govt.
Govt, JPC received several memoranda, suggestions from stakeholders, experts on Waqf Bill: Rijiju in Lok Sabha.
India's Green Maritime Leap: Advancing Shipbuilding and Sustainability at Cochin Shipyard
India's Shipbuilding Leap: CSL's Green Initiative