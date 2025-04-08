Left Menu

U.S. Trade Debates Chinese Ship Fees

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer informed lawmakers that not all proposed fees for dockings of Chinese-built ships in U.S. ports will be enforced or cumulative. The proposals aim to invigorate domestic shipbuilding and align with stakeholder input to ensure effective incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:58 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer addressed lawmakers, emphasizing that some proposed fees for Chinese-built ships docking at U.S. ports may not be implemented. The multimillion-dollar fees are part of an effort to enhance the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Greer explained that the proposals were specifically designed to address the decline in domestic shipbuilding. He assured that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will seek stakeholder feedback to fine-tune the incentives.

Greer clarified that the proposed fees represent potential revenue actions to support U.S. shipbuilding but emphasized that not all will be cumulative or implemented, ensuring that stakeholders fully understand the strategic intentions.

