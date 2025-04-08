EU Reinforces Commitment to Bosnia Amidst Political Turmoil

The European Union (EU) has issued a strong warning against any attempts to undermine Bosnia's territorial integrity, following a visit from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to Sarajevo. Kallas emphasized the EU's intolerance for separatist moves by the Bosnian Serb leadership.

The political crisis in Bosnia intensified after Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb nationalist leader, was sentenced to jail for defying international rulings. Dodik's subsequent actions, including laws barring state judiciary in the Serb Republic, have exacerbated tensions with Western allies.

The EU has responded by boosting its EUFOR troop presence, underlining its commitment to regional stability. Kallas urged political leaders to work collaboratively and warned against rhetoric that could destabilize the already fragile peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

