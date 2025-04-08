Sambhal Violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Amid Allegations

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq faced intense questioning on Tuesday as part of an investigation into last year's violence in Sambhal related to a mosque survey. The questioning, conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), lasted nearly three hours at the Nakhasa police station.

Accompanied by over ten lawyers, Barq arrived at the station around 11:30 am, ready to cooperate with the inquiry. The violence in question occurred on November 24, resulting in four deaths and several injuries during the Mughal-era Jama Masjid survey. Barq, following his exit from the station, stated he was assisting with the investigation as ordered by the high court.

In a controversial twist, right-wing group Hindu Shakti Dal has linked Barq to Pakistan and radical groups, demanding further investigation and his immediate arrest. They have also called for an NIA probe to uncover any potential funding of the riots by NGOs. Despite allegations, Barq remains cooperative, asserting his adherence to legal directives.

