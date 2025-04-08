Left Menu

Sambhal Violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Amid Allegations

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was questioned by the SIT for nearly three hours at Nakhasa police station in connection with the Sambhal violence during a mosque survey. Allegations suggest links with Pakistan and radical groups, prompting calls for an NIA probe. Barq cooperated but declined to share SIT questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:42 IST
Zia Ur Rehman Barq
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq faced intense questioning on Tuesday as part of an investigation into last year's violence in Sambhal related to a mosque survey. The questioning, conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), lasted nearly three hours at the Nakhasa police station.

Accompanied by over ten lawyers, Barq arrived at the station around 11:30 am, ready to cooperate with the inquiry. The violence in question occurred on November 24, resulting in four deaths and several injuries during the Mughal-era Jama Masjid survey. Barq, following his exit from the station, stated he was assisting with the investigation as ordered by the high court.

In a controversial twist, right-wing group Hindu Shakti Dal has linked Barq to Pakistan and radical groups, demanding further investigation and his immediate arrest. They have also called for an NIA probe to uncover any potential funding of the riots by NGOs. Despite allegations, Barq remains cooperative, asserting his adherence to legal directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

