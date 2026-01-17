Left Menu

Tragedy at SAI: Athlete's Family Calls for Justice Amid Allegations

Sandra, an 18-year-old athlete, was found dead at the SAI hostel in Kollam. Her family claims she was unhappy at the facility and had expressed a desire to return home. Allegations arise against the hostel authorities as the police initiate an investigation based on suicide notes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:27 IST
Tragedy at SAI: Athlete's Family Calls for Justice Amid Allegations
Sandra
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the family of trainee athlete Sandra A, who was discovered hanging at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kollam, has raised serious allegations about the conditions at the facility. The 18-year-old had reportedly expressed discontent and a wish to leave the hostel, describing it as confining.

Both Sandra and her friend, Vyshnavi V, were found lifeless in their hostel room. The preliminary police investigation points towards personal issues, with suicide notes recovered from both athletes. Sandra's grieving family demands an in-depth investigation into her tragic death.

Sandra's mother, Sindhu, recounted how her daughter frequently conveyed her dissatisfaction and desire to return home. She detailed attempts to contact the former warden and allegations that the current warden discouraged communication. The family insists that their daughter would not have taken such a step without reason, appealing for justice and transparency in the investigation. Police are actively probing with plans to gather testimonies from various related parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026