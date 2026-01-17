Tragedy at SAI: Athlete's Family Calls for Justice Amid Allegations

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the family of trainee athlete Sandra A, who was discovered hanging at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kollam, has raised serious allegations about the conditions at the facility. The 18-year-old had reportedly expressed discontent and a wish to leave the hostel, describing it as confining.

Both Sandra and her friend, Vyshnavi V, were found lifeless in their hostel room. The preliminary police investigation points towards personal issues, with suicide notes recovered from both athletes. Sandra's grieving family demands an in-depth investigation into her tragic death.

Sandra's mother, Sindhu, recounted how her daughter frequently conveyed her dissatisfaction and desire to return home. She detailed attempts to contact the former warden and allegations that the current warden discouraged communication. The family insists that their daughter would not have taken such a step without reason, appealing for justice and transparency in the investigation. Police are actively probing with plans to gather testimonies from various related parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)