Libya Shuts Down Aid Groups Over Migrant Assistance Allegations

Libyan authorities have mandated the closure of 10 international aid organizations, alleging that these groups violated laws by aiding African migrants in the country.

The Internal Security Agency highlighted that organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and Norwegian Refugee Council are engaging in activities seen as undermining Libya's demographic structure, by offering support to migrants intending to settle within their borders.

The situation mirrors the chaotic aftermath in Libya, following the 2011 uprising against Moammar Gadhafi. As a transit hub for migrants to Europe, the country grapples with internal division and international scrutiny over migrant policies and aid practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)