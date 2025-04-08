Libya Shuts Down Aid Groups Over Migrant Assistance Allegations
Libya has ordered 10 international aid organizations to halt operations, accusing them of breaking laws by assisting African migrants. The Libyan Internal Security Agency claims these efforts support migrant resettlement, which it views as a threat to national demographics, and accuses organizations of financial misconduct.
Libyan authorities have mandated the closure of 10 international aid organizations, alleging that these groups violated laws by aiding African migrants in the country.
The Internal Security Agency highlighted that organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and Norwegian Refugee Council are engaging in activities seen as undermining Libya's demographic structure, by offering support to migrants intending to settle within their borders.
The situation mirrors the chaotic aftermath in Libya, following the 2011 uprising against Moammar Gadhafi. As a transit hub for migrants to Europe, the country grapples with internal division and international scrutiny over migrant policies and aid practices.
