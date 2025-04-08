Left Menu

Libya Shuts Down Aid Groups Over Migrant Assistance Allegations

Libya has ordered 10 international aid organizations to halt operations, accusing them of breaking laws by assisting African migrants. The Libyan Internal Security Agency claims these efforts support migrant resettlement, which it views as a threat to national demographics, and accuses organizations of financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:50 IST
Libya Shuts Down Aid Groups Over Migrant Assistance Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Libyan authorities have mandated the closure of 10 international aid organizations, alleging that these groups violated laws by aiding African migrants in the country.

The Internal Security Agency highlighted that organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and Norwegian Refugee Council are engaging in activities seen as undermining Libya's demographic structure, by offering support to migrants intending to settle within their borders.

The situation mirrors the chaotic aftermath in Libya, following the 2011 uprising against Moammar Gadhafi. As a transit hub for migrants to Europe, the country grapples with internal division and international scrutiny over migrant policies and aid practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025