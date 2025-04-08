Left Menu

Tragic Fate: 10-Year-Old Girl's Grim Encounter in Thane

In Thane, a 10-year-old girl was brutally kidnapped, raped, and murdered by a 20-year-old man, Asif Akbar Mansoori. He lured her with toys and committed the heinous crime in his sixth-floor flat, later disposing of her body from the window. The perpetrator was arrested and charged under multiple sections, including POCSO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying crime has shaken Maharashtra's Thane city, where a young girl was subjected to unthinkable atrocities. On Monday night, 20-year-old Asif Akbar Mansoori allegedly kidnapped the 10-year-old victim, subsequently committing rape and murder in his apartment.

The police reported the incident to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell. Authorities revealed that Mansoori lured the girl, offering her toys, before taking her to his flat and committing the heinous crimes.

Following the tragedy, the police arrested the accused and charged him under numerous legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced protective measures for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

