Guterres Condemns Forced Relocation of Palestinians

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the idea of relocating Palestinians, labeling it as a violation of international law, and emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution to attain peace in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:08 IST
Antonio Guterres

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed a firm stance against any forced relocation of Palestinians, asserting that such actions would violate international law. His comments came in response to inquiries regarding the U.S. efforts to gain control over the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a press briefing, Guterres reiterated the importance of the Palestinians' right to remain in their land, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East through the establishment of two states living in harmony.

'To be forced to be moved away is something that is against international law,' Guterres stated, underscoring the UN's commitment to fostering a two-state solution, allowing Palestinians to coexist with an Israeli state as the only path to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

