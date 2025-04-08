Outrage in Mandsaur: Man Arrested for Cow Cruelty
A 35-year-old man was arrested in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly committing a sexual act with a cow. After a video recorded by children went viral, local residents alerted the police. The accused has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
A 35-year-old man has been detained in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, on allegations of committing a sexual act with a cow, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Dwarakapuri Goswami reportedly engaged in the act within his uncle's cattle shed located in Rinda village, according to an official statement. The incident was captured on video by children, who then distributed it throughout the village, inciting public outrage. Police in-charge Samarth Sinam of the Afzalpur station indicated that local residents, angered by the occurrence, reported it to authorities.
To prevent escalation, Goswami was apprehended and charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Authorities assure that further investigations are being conducted.
