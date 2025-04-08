Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Aid Restrictions in Gaza

United Nations, led by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, opposes an Israeli proposal on controlling aid in Gaza, fearing constraints on humanitarian support. Israel halted aid until Hamas releases hostages, prompting disputes over humanitarian efforts amidst renewed conflict. Guterres urges for the release of hostages, ceasefire, and unrestricted aid flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:21 IST
In a diplomatic standoff, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres firmly opposed an Israeli proposal to regulate aid deliveries in Gaza, condemning it as potentially restrictive to humanitarian efforts.

No aid has entered the Palestinian territory since March, with Israel conditioning the flow of goods on Hamas releasing hostages. A proposed monitoring system aims to ensure aid reaches civilians amid rising tensions.

Since October 7, conflict has reignited, with increased casualties in Gaza. Guterres calls for hostages' release and a ceasefire, urging Israel to uphold international humanitarian law obligations.

