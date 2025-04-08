Tensions Escalate Over Aid Restrictions in Gaza

In a diplomatic standoff, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres firmly opposed an Israeli proposal to regulate aid deliveries in Gaza, condemning it as potentially restrictive to humanitarian efforts.

No aid has entered the Palestinian territory since March, with Israel conditioning the flow of goods on Hamas releasing hostages. A proposed monitoring system aims to ensure aid reaches civilians amid rising tensions.

Since October 7, conflict has reignited, with increased casualties in Gaza. Guterres calls for hostages' release and a ceasefire, urging Israel to uphold international humanitarian law obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)