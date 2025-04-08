Left Menu

US Plans to Reclaim Panama Canal from Chinese Influence

The U.S. aims to reduce China's influence on the Panama Canal, a strategy highlighted during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Panama. This involves strengthening security cooperation and addressing concerns about Chinese commercial activities being used for potential espionage, amid broader U.S. strategy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:50 IST
US Plans to Reclaim Panama Canal from Chinese Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is making moves to reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, a critical waterway for global shipping and U.S. container traffic. During a visit to Panama, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the importance of securing the canal from potential espionage related to Chinese commercial activities.

Hegseth's visit is significant, marking the first such trip by a U.S. defense secretary in decades, and coincides with President Trump's controversial rhetoric on taking back control of the canal. This visit aims to strengthen U.S.-Panama ties, as Panama exits China's Belt and Road Initiative and collaborates on migration issues.

The Panama Canal, vital for U.S. naval strategy, faces strategic geopolitical tensions. While Trump's claims of Chinese control are disputed, concerns about Chinese business influence persist, with implications for U.S. military access in potential Asian conflicts. Future U.S. actions will likely focus on maintaining the canal's neutrality and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025