US Plans to Reclaim Panama Canal from Chinese Influence

The United States is making moves to reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, a critical waterway for global shipping and U.S. container traffic. During a visit to Panama, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the importance of securing the canal from potential espionage related to Chinese commercial activities.

Hegseth's visit is significant, marking the first such trip by a U.S. defense secretary in decades, and coincides with President Trump's controversial rhetoric on taking back control of the canal. This visit aims to strengthen U.S.-Panama ties, as Panama exits China's Belt and Road Initiative and collaborates on migration issues.

The Panama Canal, vital for U.S. naval strategy, faces strategic geopolitical tensions. While Trump's claims of Chinese control are disputed, concerns about Chinese business influence persist, with implications for U.S. military access in potential Asian conflicts. Future U.S. actions will likely focus on maintaining the canal's neutrality and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)