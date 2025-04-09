Ukraine's Capture of Chinese Fighters Raises Concerns
Ukraine allegedly captured two Chinese citizens fighting for Russia, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. These reports are troubling, and Bruce emphasizes China's significant role in supporting Russia by supplying dual-use goods, complicating the geopolitical landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
Reports have emerged suggesting that Ukraine has captured two Chinese fighters aligned with Russian forces, a revelation that has generated concern within the United States government.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce described the reports as 'disturbing' and highlighted China's ongoing role as a key supporter of Russia in the conflict.
Bruce pointed out that China has been facilitating Russia by providing dual-use goods, further entrenching its involvement in the ongoing war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement