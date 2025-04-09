Left Menu

Trade Tariff Breakthroughs on the Horizon

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced potential new trade tariff deals may materialize by the week's end. Speaking with Bret Baier on Fox News' 'Special Report,' Rollins suggested that strategies are underway to reduce tariffs, potentially easing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 03:57 IST
  • United States

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins suggested on Tuesday that significant developments in trade tariffs could emerge by the week's end. Rollins disclosed the potential breakthrough during an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report' hosted by Bret Baier.

The talk is seen as part of ongoing strategic efforts aimed at navigating the complexities of international trade and reducing existing tariffs, which could streamline commerce.

The announcement comes amidst mounting pressure to resolve trade disputes and improve economic conditions globally, hinting at a more favorable climate for future trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

